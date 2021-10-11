Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

