Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $53.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.