Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -270.53% -5,272.40% -79.83%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 88.16%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -5.69 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 145.23 -$182.81 million ($1.09) -13.27

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.