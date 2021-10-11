Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

