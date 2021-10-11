Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €93.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.01 ($105.90).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.13. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

