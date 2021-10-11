Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REL. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,172.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,008.49. The company has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

