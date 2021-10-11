Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

