Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $53.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

ESNT stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

