Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.43

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.