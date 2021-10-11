Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 7.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 21,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

