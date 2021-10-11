Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.27. 83,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

