Cribstone Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 260,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

