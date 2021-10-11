Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,301. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.