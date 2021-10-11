Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,525 shares of company stock valued at $70,900,698. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.