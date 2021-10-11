Critical Comparison: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.53 $21.21 million $3.11 7.19 Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.24 $132.58 million $3.49 12.83

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.34% 12.80% 1.50% Customers Bancorp 28.85% 25.04% 1.24%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

