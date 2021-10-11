Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

