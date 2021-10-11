Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,511 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE ED opened at $74.80 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

