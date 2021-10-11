Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444,912 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

