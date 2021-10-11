Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

