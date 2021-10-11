Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 677.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

