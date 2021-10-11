Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

