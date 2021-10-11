Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $205.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

