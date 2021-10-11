Dana L. Evan Sells 12,444 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

