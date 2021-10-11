Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Raised to GBX 900

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:DARK opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.71. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

