Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Raised to GBX 900

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:DARK opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.71. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.
About Darktrace
