Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $372,954.62 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $372,954.62 and approximately $15,670.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00495882 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $592.85 or 0.01044689 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,986 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars.

