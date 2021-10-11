Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.25

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $180,206.04 and $4,323.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 717,881 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

