Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.13

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

