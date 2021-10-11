Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €160.77 ($189.14).

Shares of DHER opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.44. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

