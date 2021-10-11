Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,648 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

