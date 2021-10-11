Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

