Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.30 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

