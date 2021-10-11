Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.