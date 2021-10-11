Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
