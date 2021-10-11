Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
NYSE:DSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
