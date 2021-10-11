Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

