Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $934,682.80 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.00481865 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.