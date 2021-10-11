Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.76 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $104,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

