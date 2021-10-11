Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.10 Million Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,203,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of The E.W. Scripps worth $106,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 109,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

