Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.87 Million Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.17% of Northwest Bancshares worth $106,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.