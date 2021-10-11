Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,463 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $103,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

