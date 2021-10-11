Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,685 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $107,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.26 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

