DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.82. 12,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.