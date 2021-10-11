Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

