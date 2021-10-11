DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:DASH traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,063,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,661,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $534,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

