DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 18th (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
Shares of DV opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $529,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
