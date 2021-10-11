DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 18th (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of DV opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $529,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

