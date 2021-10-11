Douglas Valenti Sells 30,573 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99.

QNST stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $959.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 414,270 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in QuinStreet by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

