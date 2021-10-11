Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $157.84 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

