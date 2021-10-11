DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

