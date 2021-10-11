Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 3.37% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $13,109,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $22,215,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $2,848,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $56.79. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,066. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

