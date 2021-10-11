Durable Capital Partners LP Has $71.48 Million Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,705 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $71,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,838. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

