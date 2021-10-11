Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 2.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.29% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $341,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.