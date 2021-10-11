Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.